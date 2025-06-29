Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $8,582,000. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.6% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.35. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

