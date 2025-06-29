Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,900.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,840.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.