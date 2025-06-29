Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,674 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,458.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $69.15 and a 1 year high of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.