Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.25 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.