Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 375.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,645.94.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,432.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,110.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

