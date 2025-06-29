Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 413.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.9% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $222.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $225.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $4,219,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,329.60. This trade represents a 82.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,428.48. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,903 shares of company stock valued at $127,235,701. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

