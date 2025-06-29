Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sony by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Sony by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

