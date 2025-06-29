Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sony by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sony by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Sony by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Stock Up 3.1%
Shares of Sony stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.
Sony Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
