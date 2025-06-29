SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $95.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

