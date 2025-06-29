SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.