Spire Wealth Management Acquires 2,259 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 194,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.