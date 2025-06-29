Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,167. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $137.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

