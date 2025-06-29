The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) EVP Sells $2,749,822.40 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gabriel Arreaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $995,927.94.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

