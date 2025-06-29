Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 338.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $432.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.77. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $437.41.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

