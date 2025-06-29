Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

