Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $472,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after buying an additional 629,743 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

WPM stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

