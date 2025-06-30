1,026 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by FFG Partners LLC

FFG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.1% of FFG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $287.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

