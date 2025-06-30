18,683 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

