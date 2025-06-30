3,338 Shares in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

