3,644 Shares in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 183,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 72,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

