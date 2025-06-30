5G Stocks To Follow Now – June 27th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that stand to benefit from the development, deployment and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless technology. This category typically includes telecommunications carriers, network infrastructure and equipment manufacturers, semiconductor designers, and certain device makers whose products are optimized for 5G performance. Investors often track these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth in data speed, connectivity and Internet-of-Things applications enabled by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,676,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,886,155. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.14. 5,081,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,152,303. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $273.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.58. 2,195,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,484,244. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

