Airline Stocks To Research – June 27th

American Airlines Group, Zscaler, RTX, Delta Air Lines, Joby Aviation, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transport, giving investors partial ownership in carriers such as American Airlines, Delta or Lufthansa. Their performance is driven by factors like passenger demand, fuel costs, economic conditions and regulatory changes, making them potentially rewarding but often subject to significant volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,877,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,728,302. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.66. The stock had a trading volume of 653,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,102. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $317.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.02 and a beta of 1.09.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. 3,162,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,737,495. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

JOBY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,738,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,393,680. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. 1,795,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,655. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

LUV traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,811. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

