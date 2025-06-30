Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

