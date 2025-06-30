Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ameren by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $95.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $104.10.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.
AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
