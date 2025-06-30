American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 126,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 178,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $137.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

