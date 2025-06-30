Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

