Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Amphenol by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE APH opened at $97.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

