Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $230.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.03%.

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,296 shares of company stock worth $714,728. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

