Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,584 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,406,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

