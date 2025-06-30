Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,447,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,463,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $28,060,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 806,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,904,000 after buying an additional 254,063 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8,932.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,580,000 after acquiring an additional 237,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,082,566.03. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

