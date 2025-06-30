Avory & Company LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avory & Company LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $742.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total value of $199,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,707.52. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

