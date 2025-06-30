Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares in the company, valued at $208,643,166.65. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $818.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $279.02 and a 1-year high of $820.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.73, a PEG ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.97 and a 200-day moving average of $630.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

View Our Latest Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.