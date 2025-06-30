Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,571,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,698. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $326.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

