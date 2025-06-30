Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 115.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $211.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $212.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

