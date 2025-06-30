Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $148.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 568.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

