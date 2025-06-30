Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $402.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,536. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.89.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

