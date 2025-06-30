Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

