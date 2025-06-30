Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108 AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in AppLovin by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 6,585 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.23, for a total transaction of $2,437,964.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,903 shares in the company, valued at $132,506,427.69. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. This trade represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.85.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of APP stock opened at $333.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.55 and a 200 day moving average of $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.53.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

