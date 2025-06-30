Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 650.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690. The trade was a 35.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock valued at $29,596,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $170.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

