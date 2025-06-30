Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%
VONG stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.35.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
