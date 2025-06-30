Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 135.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 152.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

