Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 503 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,978,869 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,108,750,000 after buying an additional 2,896,150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,564 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.2%

LUV opened at $32.23 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.52 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,097.12. This represents a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.