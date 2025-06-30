Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $458.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.92. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $491.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

