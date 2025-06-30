Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,800,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,408,000 after buying an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,288,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,838,000 after acquiring an additional 418,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,748,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

