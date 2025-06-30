Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Acuity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Acuity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acuity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $303.86 on Monday. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.14. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Acuity’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

