Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

