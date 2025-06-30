Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PPL by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

