Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.82.

Medpace stock opened at $310.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

