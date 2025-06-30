Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $379.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.06%.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.