Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $563.51 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.64. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.