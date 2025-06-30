Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 783.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 74.89, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

